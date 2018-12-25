WWE News: The Revival Ask For Justice For Christmas, EC3 Suffering From the Flu

– The Revival took to Twitter to comment on their loss in last night’s tag team match against Chad Gable and Bobby Roode. Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson posted to advance the match’s story about Dawson being pinned despite not being the legal man, with Dawson calling for “Justice”:

All we want for Christmas is tag team wrestling to take its place as one of the most entertaining, creative, beautiful things in our business. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) December 25, 2018

“Pin the illegal guy” House Rules. Oldest trick in the book. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) December 25, 2018

First, 3-on-2 Good Lucha Things match. Followed by a 3-on-1 Lucha something-something match. Last night, I, the illegal man, get pinned and we “lose” our championship match? All I want for Christmas is #JusticeForTheRevival. ✌🏼🎄🎅🏻#ForeverTheRevival #FTR — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 25, 2018

– EC3 noted on Twitter that he was suffering from the flu during Christmas Eve: