WWE News: The Revival Ask For Justice For Christmas, EC3 Suffering From the Flu

December 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Scott Dawson Dash Wilder Revival WWE Main Event NXT

– The Revival took to Twitter to comment on their loss in last night’s tag team match against Chad Gable and Bobby Roode. Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson posted to advance the match’s story about Dawson being pinned despite not being the legal man, with Dawson calling for “Justice”:

– EC3 noted on Twitter that he was suffering from the flu during Christmas Eve:

