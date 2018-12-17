WWE News: Revival Earn Tag Title Shot, Video From Raw Opening Segment

– The Revival earned a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships on tonight’s episode of Raw. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder won a Fatal Four-Way match over the Authors of Pain, Lucha House Party, and the B-Team to earn the shot.

There was no word on when the match against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable will take place.

– WWE posted the following video from the Raw opening segment to YouTube of the McMahons vowing to take control of Raw and Smackdown, as well as Baron Corbin’s appearance in the segment: