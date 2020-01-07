wrestling / News

WWE News: Rey Mysterio Hypes His WWE Untold Episode, Ronda Rousey’s Latest Video

January 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rey Mysterio WWE Smackdown

– Rey Mysterio appears in a new WWE video hyping his upcoming WWE Untold episode. You can see the video below, with Mysterio talking about the special that looks at his 2006 Royal Rumble win:

– Ronda Rousey posted her latest YouTube video, “Driving Lessons with Ronda & Devon,” which features her talking with D-Von Dudley:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rey Mysterio, Ronda Rousey, WWE Untold, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading