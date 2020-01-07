wrestling / News
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Hypes His WWE Untold Episode, Ronda Rousey’s Latest Video
January 6, 2020 | Posted by
– Rey Mysterio appears in a new WWE video hyping his upcoming WWE Untold episode. You can see the video below, with Mysterio talking about the special that looks at his 2006 Royal Rumble win:
Relive @reymysterio's legendary #RoyalRumble 2006 win with the man himself when a NEW #WWEUntold drops on January 19th! pic.twitter.com/x5vanxdkC7
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 6, 2020
– Ronda Rousey posted her latest YouTube video, “Driving Lessons with Ronda & Devon,” which features her talking with D-Von Dudley:
