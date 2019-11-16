WWE News: Rey Mysterio Looks Back on Match With Shawn Michaels, Jon Quasto on TV Debut, Smackdown in 3 Minutes

– WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio looked back at his match with Shawn Michaels that took place on Raw in November 2005. The match was held just days after Eddie Guerrero had passed away. For Mysterio, it was a tough experience getting to face Michaels in a dream matchup for him while dealing with the loss of his longtime friend Eddie Guerrero.

Rey Mysterio wrote on the moment, “I can’t believe I missed this post yesterday. I had this match lined up as one of my #DreamMatches but never imagined doing so under such emotional pain. Thank you @ShawnMichaels for making this dream come true in such an incredible way! #MissUEddie” You can check out that tweet below.

– WWE announcer Jon Quasto commented on his WWE TV debut last night on 205 Live. You can check out his Instagram post and comments below.

“It’s difficult to put into words, but having the opportunity to fill in tonight for @tvs_tom on 205 Live was more surreal than I can explain. I owe a massive debt of gratitude to Tom and the entire WWE announce team for their guidance, plus a huge high-five to @dramakingwwe for welcoming me to the desk tonight. Also, bear hugs to the WWE production team for being absolutely tremendous. Add in that my first live broadcast happened to be in Philadelphia at the same arena that I’ve been going to since high school, and this night definitely qualifies for the life record book.”

