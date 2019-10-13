wrestling / News

WWE News: Rey Mysterio Painted on Canvas 2 Canvas, Top 10 Entrance Pyros

October 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rey Mysterio Raw

– WWE has posted the latest Canvas 2 Canvas, with Rob Schamberger painting Rey Mysterio. You can see the video below:

– The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at the best Superstar entrance pyros following pyro’s return to WWE programming:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Canvas 2 Canvas, Rey Mysterio, WWE, WWE Top 10, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading