WWE News: Rey Mysterio Painted on Canvas 2 Canvas, Top 10 Entrance Pyros
October 13, 2019
– WWE has posted the latest Canvas 2 Canvas, with Rob Schamberger painting Rey Mysterio. You can see the video below:
– The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at the best Superstar entrance pyros following pyro’s return to WWE programming:
