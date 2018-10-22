WWE News: Rey Mysterio Pulled From Live Events, Alexa Bliss Misses WWE Supershow

– PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio did not work last night’s WWE supershow in Boston and will not work tonight’s event in White Plains, New York. It’s unknown why he was pulled, but it was not due to an injury. Plans were changed last week and Rey was only scheduled for an event in Hartford, where he teamed with Jeff Hardy to defeat Randy Orton and Andrade “Cien” Almas. Mysterio is scheduled to appear on MizTV on Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live from Newark, New Jersey.

– Alexa Bliss was also missing from the Boston supershow and it’s unknown why. She previously returned to in-ring action at a live event on Friday from Bangor, Maine. She teamed with Mickie James in a loss to Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax. The same match took place on Saturday in Hartford, but Tamina Snuka replaced Bliss on the Boston show. Bliss is scheduled to appear on tonight’s RAW and will team with James at Evolution against Trish Stratus and Lita.