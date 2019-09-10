WWE News: Stat on Rey Mysterio Win Over Gran Metalik, Raw Video Highlight and Fallout Videos, Sarah Logan and Don Muraco Celebrate Birthdays

– Per the WWE Stats & Info Twitter account, Rey Mysterio won his first TV match in six tries at the Madison Square Garden on Raw last night. He defeated Gran Metalik. The tweet also listed the last five times that masked Superstars won a WWE TV match at MSG. They are as follows:

Masked Superstars who recently won a @WWE TV match at @TheGarden: 2019 #RAW: @reymysterio

2003 SmackDown: Ultimo Dragon

2002 Jakked: The Hurricane

1998 SummerSlam: Golga

1997 Shotgun Saturday Night: The Patriot & Vader Tonight was Rey Mysterio's first TV win in 6 tries at MSG. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) September 10, 2019

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* NXT referee Drake Wuerts turns 35.

* WWE Superstar Sarah Logan turns 26.

* WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco turns 70.

* Former WWE Superstar and tag team champion Trevor Murdoch turns 39.

* Former TNA talent Matt Morgan turns 43.

* Former WWE developmental head Steve Keirn turns 68 years old.