WWE News: Stat on Rey Mysterio Win Over Gran Metalik, Raw Video Highlight and Fallout Videos, Sarah Logan and Don Muraco Celebrate Birthdays
– Per the WWE Stats & Info Twitter account, Rey Mysterio won his first TV match in six tries at the Madison Square Garden on Raw last night. He defeated Gran Metalik. The tweet also listed the last five times that masked Superstars won a WWE TV match at MSG. They are as follows:
2019 Raw: Rey Mysterio
2003 SmackDown: Ultimo Dragon
2002 Jakked: The Hurricane
1998 SummerSlam: Golga
1997 Shotgun Saturday Night: The Patriot & Vader
– World Wrestling Entertainment released video highlights and post show fallout videos for last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw. You can check those out below.
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:
* NXT referee Drake Wuerts turns 35.
* WWE Superstar Sarah Logan turns 26.
* WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco turns 70.
* Former WWE Superstar and tag team champion Trevor Murdoch turns 39.
* Former TNA talent Matt Morgan turns 43.
* Former WWE developmental head Steve Keirn turns 68 years old.
