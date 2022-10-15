wrestling / News

WWE News: Rey Mysterio Replaced By Dominik At Advertised Appearance, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Smackdown In Three Minutes

October 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rey Mysterio Triple H WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio has been pulled from an advertised appearance at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday. He was replaced by his son Dominik. This is due to Rey being moved to the Smackdown roster.

Dominik bragged about it on Twitter.

– Here are highlights from the latest episode of The Smackdown Lowdown.

– WWE has also shared a clip looking at last night’s Smackdown in three minutes.

