WWE News: Rey Mysterio Replaced By Dominik At Advertised Appearance, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Smackdown In Three Minutes

– PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio has been pulled from an advertised appearance at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday. He was replaced by his son Dominik. This is due to Rey being moved to the Smackdown roster.

Dominik bragged about it on Twitter.

Now that I’ve run my dad off of RAW, looks like you’ll need a real man to show up. I’ll see you there. https://t.co/LsRrVHOjpU pic.twitter.com/mLXFKdSy5R — Dominik (@DomMysterio35) October 15, 2022

