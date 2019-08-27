WWE News: Rey Mysterio Returning to Raw Next Week, Bayley Comments After Raw Win

– Rey Mysterio will be making his return on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced the news on Monday night, as you can see below:

Rey Mysterio returns to Raw next Monday night

Two weeks after his son Dominick pulled him from the brink of retirement, Rey Mysterio will return to Raw next Monday night.

A crushing 2-out-of-3 Falls Match loss to Andrade nearly caused The Ultimate Underdog to hang up his mask for good, but an inspirational appeal from his son – who wants to team up with his father in WWE someday – led Mysterio to change his mind. Although many in the WWE Universe support the masked icon’s decision to continuing competing in WWE, his critics question whether this choice was a wise one.

Regardless, Mysterio is ready for the next challenge when he returns to Monday Night Raw next week, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.