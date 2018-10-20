Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Rey Mysterio Set For MizTV On Smackdown, Charlotte Flair Talks At WWE Performance Center

October 20, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rey Mysterio WWE 2K19

– Rey Mysterio will be the guest on MizTV on this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live. Miz revealed the news on Twitter:

– Charlotte went to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to talk with the NXT Women’s roster. You can see a photo below:

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading