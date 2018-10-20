wrestling / News
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Set For MizTV On Smackdown, Charlotte Flair Talks At WWE Performance Center
October 20, 2018 | Posted by
– Rey Mysterio will be the guest on MizTV on this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live. Miz revealed the news on Twitter:
I have BREAKING NEWS from @f1. This Tuesday on #SDLive my guest on #MIZTV will be… @reymysterio and it’s going to be #AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/TN9z2XtQ4q
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) October 20, 2018
.@reymysterio will appear on #MizTV THIS TUESDAY on #SDLive! @mikethemiz https://t.co/FawFUI9QBi
— WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2018
– Charlotte went to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to talk with the NXT Women’s roster. You can see a photo below:
.@MsCharlotteWWE speaks to female @WWENXT Superstars at the @WWEPerformCtr! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/jTuwjn96dK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 20, 2018