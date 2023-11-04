WWE News: Rey Mysterio Takes Down Logan Paul On Smackdown, John Cena Confronts Solo Sikoa

– Rey Mysterio knocked down Logan Paul during their weigh-in on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show featured a weigh-in between the two ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul decided to disrespect his opponent and pat him on the head, and Mysterio slapped Paul in response. In the ensuing melee, Mysterio nailed Paul with the microphone and knocked him down:

Logan Paul got hit with a MIC again! 😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/twew0FHKeS — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 4, 2023

– John Cena confronted Solo Sikoa in the ring on the show ahead of their match at Saturday’s Saudi Arabia PPV. Sikoa came out to the ring and said he didn’t come to talk to the audience; he came to talk to Cena. Cena came out and Sikoa gave him the mic so he could say goodbye to the audience since he wouldn’t be able to speak after Crown Jewel. Cena said that he was raspy due to last week’s Samoan Spike but would cook Solo in 90 seconds and said that he only had a job because of Roman Reigns, calling him a Taz rip-off.

Taz took to Twitter to comment on the segment, writing:

“U can’t see me.”

This is the most we've ever heard @WWESoloSikoa speak and it's a bone-chilling message for "The Greatest of All Time" @JohnCena… 😨#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/aq8ncAqXGQ — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2023