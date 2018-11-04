WWE News: Rey Mysterio Talks UK Return, Anniversary of Batista’s Raw Debut, Zack Ryder Finds Rare Undertaker Figure

– WWE posted video of Rey Mysterio discussing his WWE return to the UK on the current tour to their Instagram account. You can see the video below.

In the video, the former World Heavyweight Champion says, “The WWE Universe here in the UK has always welcomed me with open arms and there’s no doubt in my mind that the love, the passion that they demonstrate. Not just for me; overall, for every Superstar, whether they love them or they hate them, you can’t compare to nothing in the world because this is what we thrive off.”

sixteenth anniversary of Batista's Raw debut

WWE Unboxed, with Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins finding a bunch of early WWE action figures at a toy story. Among them is the rare Mattel Defining Moments Undertaker