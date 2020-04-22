WWE News: Rey Mysterio Set as Guest for The Bump, Triple H’s Top 25 Greatest Moments, Drama Ensues in New Total Bellas Clip

– WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio will be a guest on next week’s episode of The Bump. You can view the announcement below.

– WWE released a special edition of WWE Top 10 today featuring Triple H’s Top 25 Greatest Moments. You can check out that video below.

– E! Entertainment released a new Total Bellas clip where The Bella Twins’ mom revealed she doesn’t want Artem in their family photo. You can check out that clip below.