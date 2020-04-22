wrestling / News
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Set as Guest for The Bump, Triple H’s Top 25 Greatest Moments, Drama Ensues in New Total Bellas Clip
April 22, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio will be a guest on next week’s episode of The Bump. You can view the announcement below.
NEXT WEEK on #WWETheBump!@reymysterio pic.twitter.com/A9JKmRtCyI
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 22, 2020
– WWE released a special edition of WWE Top 10 today featuring Triple H’s Top 25 Greatest Moments. You can check out that video below.
– E! Entertainment released a new Total Bellas clip where The Bella Twins’ mom revealed she doesn’t want Artem in their family photo. You can check out that clip below.
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on How He Got His Job in WWE, How He Made Brian Gewirtz Angry After Meeting with Vince McMahon
- Arn Anderson Discusses Scott Steiner Confronting Hulk Hogan’s Wife During WrestleMania 31 Weekend, Allegedly Threatening To Kill Hogan
- Twitter Account For WWE Hacker Character Looks To Be the Old ‘Stand Up For WWE’ Account
- Jim Ross Reveals What He Told Dixie & Bob Carter He Needed If He Was To Join TNA