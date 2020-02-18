wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Claims Charlotte Flair Got Her Contract Due to Her Last Name, Former Talents Contacted for Axxess and WM Cameos, New XFL Videos

February 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During last night’s Raw, Charlotte Flair addressed her accepting Rhea Ripley’s challenge for a title match at WrestleMania 36. During her promo, Charlotte Flair stated that Rhea Ripley didn’t have to claw and fight the way Charlotte did to earn the respect that NXT has now. Ripley did not appreciate Charlotte Flair’s remarks and responded on Twitter.

Rhea Ripley wrote, “I didn’t scratch, claw, and fall down as many times as you did to gain respect?! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! I’ve made my name from absolutely nothing. I didn’t get my WWE contract handed to me on a golden platter because of my last name!” You can check out that tweet below.

Charlotte Flair later responded, “Sweetie, that’s your problem. You’re delusional enough to believe that you’ve ‘made your name.'”

PWInsider reports that WWE is in the process of reaching out to former Superstars and talent for WrestleMania Weekend appearances. They are likely being asked for apperances at Axxess and possible cameos for WrestleMania.

– XFL has released This Is the XFL Episode 114 and also the sights and sounds for Week 2 of the season. You can check out those videos below.


