WWE News: Rhea Ripley Attacked on NXT, Kushida vs. Timothy Thatcher Highlights
November 25, 2020
– Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to address her loss to Io Shira, only to be attacked by Team LeRae. You can see video of Ripley being attacked by LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Indi Hartwell below:
How vicious can Team @CandiceLeRae get ahead of #NXTTakeOver: WarGames?
THIS vicious! 😲😲😲#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/kri1s6qClQ
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2020
– WWE posted the clip of Kushida vs. Timothy Thatcher from tonight’s show:
