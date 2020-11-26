wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Attacked on NXT, Kushida vs. Timothy Thatcher Highlights

November 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 11-25-20

– Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to address her loss to Io Shira, only to be attacked by Team LeRae. You can see video of Ripley being attacked by LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Indi Hartwell below:

– WWE posted the clip of Kushida vs. Timothy Thatcher from tonight’s show:

