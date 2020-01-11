wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley on Getting a Busted Nose at NXT in Pittsburgh, Asuka Visits Namco Game Center, Voice of NBA Jam on Superstar Savepoint
– At last night’s WWE NXT live event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Rhea Ripley beat Shayna Baszler. However, it appears she suffered a busted nose, which she later commented on Twitter. You can check out that tweet below.
Ripley wrote, “What a bloody night! Broken shirt, Busted nose… Cheers #NXTPittsburgh 👹#TheNightmare #NXTWomensChampion”
What a bloody night! Broken shirt, Busted nose… Cheers #NXTPittsburgh 👹#TheNightmare #NXTWomensChampion pic.twitter.com/pUmDo0B29l
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 11, 2020
– WWE Superstar Asuka shared a new vlog this week where she visits the Namco Game Center in Umeda. You can check out the video she shared below.
– Xavier Woods released a new Superstar Savepoint video today featuring actor/comedian Tim Kitzrow, who is best known as the announcer for the NBA Jam franchise. You can check out that video below.
