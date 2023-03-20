wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Calls Out Disrespectful Fans, Sheamus Set For NCIS: Los Angeles, Wrestlers Point At The Wrestlemania Sign
– In a post on Twitter, Rhea Ripley called out disrespectful ‘fans’ who follow her outside at airports. As previously noted, people following WWE wrestlers and demanding autographs for merchandise has become a growing problem.
She wrote: “People need to respect that no means no! At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore. Hate me, I don’t care. Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day.”
– Sheamus is set to appear on tonight’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS.
– WWE has posted a new video montage of various wrestlers pointing at the Wrestlemania sign.
