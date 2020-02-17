wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley & Charlotte Flair Comment on NXT Takeover: Portland, Triple H Praises The Broserweights
– Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair both had things to say following Flair’s naming Ripley as her WrestleMania 36 opponent at NXT Takeover: Portland. As you can see below, Flair commented on making history by the NXT Women’s Championship being defended at WrestleMania. Ripley, meanwhile, praised Bianca Belair and told Flair, “You just gave me exactly what I wanted. See you at #WrestleMania36”
Everything I do is history. The NXT title will be defended at #WrestleMania #WEMadeNXT @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/dYg9TqbR8e
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 17, 2020
1. Thank you @BiancaBelairWWE! Going to war with you is always brutal!
2. @MsCharlotteWWE you just gave me exactly what I wanted. See you at #WrestleMania36 #NXTTakeOverPortland #TheNightmare 👹 https://t.co/o6DQ9eL2rg
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 17, 2020
– Triple H took to Twitter to praise the Broserweights following their Tag Team Championship win at NXT Takeover: Portland:
BROOOOO. Amazing!!
NEW @WWENXT Tag Team Champions, @PeteDunneYxB @SuperKingofBros #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT https://t.co/FFMVGpTvKK
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2020
