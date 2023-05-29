WWE News: Rhea Ripley Comments On AEW Reference Last Night, Santos Escobar Buys His Mom A House, Chelsea Green Set For The Bump

– During last night’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV, Max Caster made a reference to Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. He took a shot at Ripley’s real life partner Buddy Matthews and said he was “cucked by a kid named Dominik.”

Ripley wrote on Twitter in response: “Hey @DomMysterio35, we’re over in two companies.”

– Santos Escobar noted on Twitter that he was able to buy his mother a new house.

He wrote: “Thank you LUCHA LIBRE… one of the most beautiful satisfactions in life… being able to take care of my parents, I GOT MY MOM A HOUSE!!! I’m beyond grateful!! again… GRACIAS LUCHA LIBRE.”

Thank you LUCHA LIBRE… one of the most beautiful satisfactions in life… being able to take care of my parents, I GOT MY MOM A HOUSE!!! I’m beyond grateful!! 🥹 again… GRACIAS LUCHA LIBRE. pic.twitter.com/NLCR4g2doX — SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) May 28, 2023

– Chelsea Green will be the guest on this week’s episode of the Bump.