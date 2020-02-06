wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Comments on Attacking Charlotte Flair, Zack Ryder Unboxes AWA Merch
February 6, 2020 | Posted by
– Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to comment on her teaming with Bianca Belair to take out Charlotte Flair last night. Ripley posted:
I guess over at RAW & Smackdown it’s all about talking… Well at NXT we fight! On 2/16/20 @BiancaBelairWWE and I go to war at #NXTTakeOverPortland, but last night… Well last night we made the ‘Queen’ bow down to us! #WeAreNXT! 👹 pic.twitter.com/j0hkhqcy2f
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 6, 2020
– The latest Major Wrestling Figure Podcast sees Zack Ryder unbox old AEW merchandise:
