wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Comments on Attacking Charlotte Flair, Zack Ryder Unboxes AWA Merch

February 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rhea Ripley Raw WWE

– Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to comment on her teaming with Bianca Belair to take out Charlotte Flair last night. Ripley posted:

– The latest Major Wrestling Figure Podcast sees Zack Ryder unbox old AEW merchandise:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rhea Ripley, WWE, Zack Ryder, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading