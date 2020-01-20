WWE News: Rhea Ripley Comments On Worlds Collide Match With Toni Storm, More Prime Time Wrestling Added to WWE Network, Kayden Carter’s Boodle Fight

– In a post on Twitter, Rhea Ripley spoke about her match with Toni Storm for the NXT Women’s title at Worlds Collide on January 25.

She wrote: “Losing changes people. In some instances it makes that individual work harder, or in other cases it forces people to hide in shame. In one week at #WorldsCollide I’m going to send @tonistorm_ back to her little hidey-hole.”

– WWE has added ten more episodes of Prime Time Wrestling to the WWE Network, spanning from July 31 – October 2, 1989. The announcement reads:

Journey back to 1989, when neon was in, “Hangin’ Tough” blared out of every cassette player and WWE Prime Time Wrestling ruled the airwaves.

For those who remember this staple of WWE programming, we’ve got good news: 10 full episodes of Prime Time Wrestling spanning from July 31 to Oct. 2, 1989, have just been added to the award-winning WWE Network.

Featuring WWE Hall of Famers like “Macho King” Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, Big Boss Man, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and more, these new uploads are packed with classic matchups and interviews that will bring you right back to WWE’s Golden Era.

– WWE has released a video of Kayden Carter taking part in a Boodle fight, which is a tradition in the Philippines.