– Rhea Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton after beating Nia Jax in the main event of tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, which was held in her home country of Australia. Below are some highlights:

Rhea Ripley on her victory: “It’s hard to put into words how special this is to be honest. I’m still so taken back by the crowd reaction, actually seeing my family out there, and to be completely honest, at the very end when I had that extra time to myself, I let that fully sink in. And it’s funny because I had a weird flashback over my last match here in Australia. And I defended my title then. I left champion because Mami’s always on top, you know, but I remember sitting in the middle of the ring, and soaking it all in, and soaking up the ring, and letting them in and letting them affect me in a way that I don’t really try and let them affect me. And I did the same thing tonight without even meaning to. It was a raw, awesome moment for me. It really was.”

Ripley on facing Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40: “I think heading into WrestleMania against Becky Lynch is a real bucket list moment. I’ve nearly knocked off everyone in the women’s division, and Becky is the last one. I haven’t stepped in the ring with her since NXT, and it was a DQ with Shayna Baszler. So we’ve never had a finish to our match, so I think it’s very fitting that it happens at Mania, and I hope that Becky is ready. Otherwise, her nightmares are going to become a reality, and Mami’s going to end up on top just like she always damn does.”

