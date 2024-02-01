– WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day were recently in Perth, Australia to promote this month’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event. The Western Australia YouTube channel released a video of Ripley and Mysterio’s trip to Perth, which you can see below.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled for Saturday, February 24. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:

– WWE Playlist showcased some of Naomi’s must-see moments and highlights: