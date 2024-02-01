wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio Have Fun in Perth, Top 10 NXT Moments, Playlist Showcases Must-See Naomi Highlights
– WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day were recently in Perth, Australia to promote this month’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event. The Western Australia YouTube channel released a video of Ripley and Mysterio’s trip to Perth, which you can see below.
WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled for Saturday, February 24. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.
– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:
– WWE Playlist showcased some of Naomi’s must-see moments and highlights: