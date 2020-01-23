WWE News: Rhea Ripley Promises to End Toni Time, Kofi Kingston Marks 12th Anniversary of WWE Debut, Superstars React to 2019 Royal Rumble

– NXT champion Rhea Ripley commented on Toni Storm ahead of their upcoming title match at Worlds Collide, which is scheduled for Saturday. Rhea Ripley wrote in a tweet, which featured and old photo of the two, “People don’t realize how far we go back. I know you. We were friends. But @tonistorm_ you think you can just come to @WWENXT and rob me? At #WorldsCollide you better bring everything you got, because these days I’m a whole different type of monster. 2 days #ToniTime ends.”

Storm later wrote in response, “Monster girl is mad.” You can see that exchange below.

People don’t realize how far we go back. I know you. We were friends. But @tonistorm_ you think you can just come to @WWENXT and rob me? At #WorldsCollide you better bring everything you got, because these days I’m a whole different type of monster.

2 days #ToniTime ends. 👹 pic.twitter.com/JZ8gRbCAoA — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 23, 2020

Monster girl is mad 😁 https://t.co/BFG9a06sWR — Toni Störm トニー・ストーム (@tonistorm_) January 23, 2020

– Former WWE World champion Kofi Kingston noted on Twitter yesterday that he celebrated the 12th anniversary of his WWE debut. He debuted on ECW on January 22, 2008. You can check out Kofi’s tweet on the subject below. Kofi Kingston wrote, “Almost forgot…today is my 12th year anniversary of debuting on TV! Where did the time go…”

Almost forgot…today is my 12th year anniversary of debuting on TV! Where did the time go… — 🎅🏿 KOF’ KRINGLE 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) January 22, 2020

– WWE Playback has WWE Superstars looking back at the 2019 men’s Royal Rumble match. You can check out that video below.