wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Featured in Candid Photo Gallery, Playlist Showcases Cody Rhodes’ Unexpected Teammates

March 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Elimination Chamber Perth - Rhea Ripley Wins 2 Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

WWE.com released a new photo gallery highlighting Rhea Ripley with some candid, never-before-seen photos. You can check out some of the photos from the gallery below:

– WWE Playlist showcased Cody Rhodes’ most unexpected teammates during his career:

