WWE News: Rhea Ripley Isn’t Worried About Toni Storm, Preview For RAW’s Cage Match, Latest Axe Battle on UpUpDownDown

– WWE.com has posted a video interview with NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, who is set to defend her title against Toni Storm at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool.

She said: “How concerned am I? How concerned is Rhea Ripley of Toni Storm? Are you kidding me? You’re really going to ask me that question? Why don’t you go ask Toni if she’s concerned about Rhea Ripley? How dare you?”

– WWE has also posted a preview of the cage match between Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre on RAW this Monday.

