WWE News: Rhea Ripley on Next Celtic Warrior Workouts, WWE Congratulations Bad Bunny, Xavier Woods Plays More WWE 2K22

November 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Rhea Ripley Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is the next guest on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts. You can check out a preview clip of Ripley’s appearance below:

– WWE congratulated Bad Bunny on becoming the Top Global Artist on Spotify for the third year in a row:

– Xavier Woods played some more MyRise on WWE 2K22:

