WWE News: Rhea Ripley on Next Celtic Warrior Workouts, WWE Congratulations Bad Bunny, Xavier Woods Plays More WWE 2K22
November 30, 2022
– WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is the next guest on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts. You can check out a preview clip of Ripley’s appearance below:
Don't miss @RheaRipley_WWE's "Nightmare Arm Workout" THIS FRIDAY on #CelticWarriorWorkouts with @WWESheamus 💪
Subscribe now: https://t.co/TlQiVxBwYL pic.twitter.com/DPcPzwFYAW
— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2022
– WWE congratulated Bad Bunny on becoming the Top Global Artist on Spotify for the third year in a row:
.@Spotify's Top Global Artist for the third year in a row!
Congratulations, @sanbenito! https://t.co/PkgiM5SOi4
— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2022
– Xavier Woods played some more MyRise on WWE 2K22:
