WWE News: Rhea Ripley ‘Patiently Waiting’ for Her Debut, Lashley Warns McIntyre About Sheamus
– During last night’s Raw, WWE debuted another vignette hyping the upcoming debut of Rhea Ripley to the Raw roster. Ripley later tweeted that she is currently “patiently…waiting…” to debut. You can view those tweets below. WWE has not yet announced when Rhea Ripley will make her debut to the main roster.
Patiently… Waiting… 👹 https://t.co/aNhBiOT6aR
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 16, 2021
NoT. yEt. 👹#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/q8qUi2zYs5
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 16, 2021
– Bobby Lashley tweeted on his WrestleMania 37 opponent Drew McIntyre helping out his friend Sheamus on Raw. Lashley sent a message to McIntyre, asking him if Sheamus would do the same.
Lashley tweeted today, “Go figure @DMcIntyreWWE comes in to save his old pal from a bigger ass-kicking than I already gave him. Lemme ask you this, Drew: Would @WWESheamus do the same for you? Use your head.” You can view that tweet below.
Go figure @DMcIntyreWWE comes in to save his old pal from a bigger ass-kicking than I already gave him.
Lemme ask you this, Drew: Would @WWESheamus do the same for you? Use your head. pic.twitter.com/jnF2zwORYk
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 16, 2021
