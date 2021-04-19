WWE News: WWE Looks At Rhea Ripley’s First Day As RAW Women’s Champion, Cesaro Plays League Of Legends: Wild Rift, Charly Caruso On New ESPN Role

– WWE has released a new video documenting Rhea Ripley’s first day as RAW Women’s Champion after she defeated Asuka for the title at WrestleMania 37. You can watch the video below.

– In the newest live stream on WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, Cesaro once again plays League of Legends: Wild Rift.

– Former WWE interviewer Charly Caruso recently did an interview with the IndyStar discussing her exit from the company and her new role at ESPN. You can read the interview at this link.