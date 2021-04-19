wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Looks At Rhea Ripley’s First Day As RAW Women’s Champion, Cesaro Plays League Of Legends: Wild Rift, Charly Caruso On New ESPN Role
April 19, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new video documenting Rhea Ripley’s first day as RAW Women’s Champion after she defeated Asuka for the title at WrestleMania 37. You can watch the video below.
– In the newest live stream on WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, Cesaro once again plays League of Legends: Wild Rift.
– Former WWE interviewer Charly Caruso recently did an interview with the IndyStar discussing her exit from the company and her new role at ESPN. You can read the interview at this link.
More Trending Stories
- Ivelisse Says She Was Shocked By Her AEW Release, Continues to Slam Thunder Rosa
- Edge On WrestleMania 37 Having Less Part-Timers, His Character Change Leading Into The PPV
- Steve Austin On Vince McMahon Trying To Talk Him Into Returning, Why He Didn’t Consider Comeback Match In WWE
- JTG Talks About Non-Black Writers Scripting Cryme Tyme Promos In WWE