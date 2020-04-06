WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reacts To NXT Title Loss, The Big Show Show Is Now Streaming, Synopsis For This Week’s Total Bellas

– As we previously reported, Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania last night to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. In a post on Twitter, Ripley reacted to losing her title.

She wrote: “I attended my first ever #WrestleMania last year. I was watching from my seat stuck in a moon boot. Today at #WrestleMania36 I got to walk down the ramp and defend my NXT Women’s Championship. If you ask me, I still win! #WWENXT”

– The Big Show Show is now available for streaming on Netflix.

– Here’s a synopsis for this week’s Total Bellas: “Brie and Nicole’s upcoming book and decision to reconnect with their estranged father opens up old wounds and starts a major conflict with their mother, Kathy; Artem tries to teach Nicole how to be a responsible homeowner.“