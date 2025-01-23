wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Responds To Criticism of Her Change in Look, Playlist of Every Royal Rumble Match Ending in Last 20 Years

January 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rhea Ripley WWE Raw 1-6-25 Image Credit: Netflix

– WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley responded on Twitter to a user who criticized how she changed her look from when she initially debuted in WWE. The X user wrote, “She was better BEFORE and if she didn’t hate herself she would see that.”

Rhea Ripley later wrote in response, “Actually I LOVE myself a lot more now…I HATED and still HATE how I looked in the first pic. So please, and not so kindly… Go f*** yourself! Project your toxic ‘masculinity”’ and straight up insecurities elsewhere 😘”

– WWE Playlist showcased every Royal Rumble match ending from the last 20 years:

