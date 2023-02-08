WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW

– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter.

– DK Publishing is working on a book to mark the 60th anniversary of WWE.

– Local advertisements for this Monday’s RAW in Brooklyn are promoting a street fight between Seth Rollins and Austin Theory. Other talent advertised include Cody Rhodes, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, The Street Profits and others.