wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Rejects Robert Stone’s Offer, Dakota Kai vs. Kacy Catanzaro Highlights

June 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rhea Ripley Robert Stone NXT

– Rhea Ripley rejected Robert Stone’s offer to join her brand in the an emphatic way. You can see video of Ripley responding to the pitch by beating Stone up:

– WWE posted the following highlights of Dakota Kai’s win over Kacy Catanzaro:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dakota Kai, Kacy Catanzaro, NXT, Rhea Ripley, Robert Stone, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading