wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Rejects Robert Stone’s Offer, Dakota Kai vs. Kacy Catanzaro Highlights
June 11, 2020 | Posted by
– Rhea Ripley rejected Robert Stone’s offer to join her brand in the an emphatic way. You can see video of Ripley responding to the pitch by beating Stone up:
– WWE posted the following highlights of Dakota Kai’s win over Kacy Catanzaro:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Addresses His Short-Lived Role as Executive Director of Smackdown, Says His Firing Was Due to His ‘Failure to Adapt’
- Notes on This Week’s WWE TV Tapings, Who Produced The Backlot Brawl, More
- Matt Riddle Thinks Vince McMahon Found His Brock Lesnar Comments Disrespectful
- Ricochet On Loving His Time in Lucha Underground, Coming On Board, How Frustrating His Departure Was