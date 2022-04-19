WWE News: Rhea Ripley Says She Did ‘The Right Thing’ Last Night, Bianca Belair Hypes Title Match in Her Hometown

– As previously reported, Rhea Ripley’s short-lived partnership with Liv Morgan came to an end last night on WWE Raw. Rhea Ripley turned on Liv Morgan and attacked after they lost their tag team title match to Sasha Banks and Naomi during the show.

After the match, Ripley responded to a tweet by WWE asking, “What is happening?!” She wrote, “The right thing.” She also later wrote, “Liv 4 BRUTALITY.” You can view Ripley’s tweets here:

Liv 4 BRUTALITY… 😏 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 19, 2022

– On next week’s edition of Raw, Bianca Belair defends the Raw Women’s Championship against Sonya Deville. The match will be held in Belair’s hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee.

She tweeted on the matchup today, “In my HOMETOWN! Knoxville, TN! #ESTofTENNESSEE” You can check out her tweet below.