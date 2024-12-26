– WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley spent a special Christmas video to the granddaughter of LA Park, which was shared on social media. You can see the video Ripley sent to LA Park’s granddaughter, along with her reaction, below:

Muchas gracias a mi compañera RHEA RIPLEY que hizo muy feliz a mi nieta ZOE

Gracias muchas gracias me hizo llorar la verdad también yo llore pic.twitter.com/Ei3bb0oRGs — adolfo tapia ibarra (@laparktapia) December 25, 2024

– WWE Vault released a new video looking back at the historic win by The Iron Sheik over Bob Backlund to win the WWE Heavyweight Championship. The match took place 41 years ago on December 26, 1983. Hulk Hogan later beat Sheik to win the WWE Championship the following month, giving birth to Hulkamania. You can look at that video below:

ON THIS DAY IN 1983 WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik made WWE history at @TheGarden! pic.twitter.com/AML293YWLf — WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2024

– WWE Playlist looked back at the most emotional moments of 2024: