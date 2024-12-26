wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Sends Christmas Video To LA Park’s Granddaughter, Vault Looks Back at The Iron Sheik Beating Bob Backlund

December 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rhea Ripley WWE Raw 9-2-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley spent a special Christmas video to the granddaughter of LA Park, which was shared on social media. You can see the video Ripley sent to LA Park’s granddaughter, along with her reaction, below:

– WWE Vault released a new video looking back at the historic win by The Iron Sheik over Bob Backlund to win the WWE Heavyweight Championship. The match took place 41 years ago on December 26, 1983. Hulk Hogan later beat Sheik to win the WWE Championship the following month, giving birth to Hulkamania. You can look at that video below:

– WWE Playlist looked back at the most emotional moments of 2024:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rhea Ripley, WWE, WWE Playlist, WWE Vault, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading