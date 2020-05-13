WWE News: Rhea Ripley Set for Tonight’s NXT, Highlight Clips for The Bump

– WWE.com released a preview blurb for tonight’s NXT. Rhea Ripley is set to appear again tonight after she returned to TV last week. You can check out the preview below.

What will Rhea Ripley have to say tonight?

After Rhea Ripley made a stunning return to NXT a week ago, we will hear from The Nightmare tonight. What exactly will she have to say?

Ripley, who just made her first appearance since WrestleMania, clearly hasn’t forgotten about losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair at The Showcase of The Immortals. The Nightmare interrupted The Queen’s post-match assault on Io Shirai, overwhelming Charlotte before she could escape.

Already livid with Charlotte getting herself disqualified and effectively taking away her title opportunity, Shirai wasn’t too thrilled with Ripley’s return, either, and they were pulled apart by officials after a shouting match turned physical.

You can be sure that The Queen and The Evil Genius of The Sky will be watching closely tonight to see what Ripley has to say.