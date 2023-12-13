wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Shares Photo of the Judgment Day On the Road, Cody Rhodes Praises The Creed Brothers, Today’s WWE The Bump

December 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Judgment Day Image Credit: WWE NXT

– In a post on Twitter, Rhea Ripley shared a photo of the Judgment Day on the road together as a “happy family.”

– In his own Twitter post, Cody Rhodes praised the Creed Brothers after they saved him on Monday’s WWE RAW.

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Mick Foley and Drew McIntyre.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, The Bump, The Judgment Day, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading