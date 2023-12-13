wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Shares Photo of the Judgment Day On the Road, Cody Rhodes Praises The Creed Brothers, Today’s WWE The Bump
December 13, 2023 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Rhea Ripley shared a photo of the Judgment Day on the road together as a “happy family.”
*Happy Family 🙂🃏 pic.twitter.com/yds8Qjm17V
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) December 13, 2023
– In his own Twitter post, Cody Rhodes praised the Creed Brothers after they saved him on Monday’s WWE RAW.
Creed boys are good boys
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 13, 2023
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Mick Foley and Drew McIntyre.