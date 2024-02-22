wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Shares Photo From Optus Stadium, Superstars Hug Koalas in Vlog

February 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rhea Ripley WWE Crown Jewel

– At this weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defends her title against rival Nia Jax in front of Ripley’s home country. Ahead of the event, Ripley shared a photo of her sitting in the empty stands of Optus Stadium ahead of the event, showing that she is utmost confident going into this weekend’s event.

Ripley wrote on her X account, “What a beautiful sight 🇦🇺 #WWEChamber” You can see the photo she shared below.

– WWE released an Elimination Chamber vlog, as Superstars got to see the sights and meet koalas in Perth, Australia before the event. You can see that video below.

