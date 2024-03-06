wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Sports a Venom T-Shirt in New Selfie, NXT Roadblock Video Highlights

March 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Elimination Chamber Perth - Rhea Ripley wins Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

– WWE Superstar and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley sported a t-shirt featuring Marvel Comics’ Venom in a new selfie photo she shared earlier today on social media. She also wrote, “We, are Venom. 😈” in the caption. You can check out the photo below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s NXT Roadblock special:















