wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Sports a Venom T-Shirt in New Selfie, NXT Roadblock Video Highlights
March 6, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley sported a t-shirt featuring Marvel Comics’ Venom in a new selfie photo she shared earlier today on social media. She also wrote, “We, are Venom. 😈” in the caption. You can check out the photo below:
We, are Venom. 😈 pic.twitter.com/eW3Fl2qv3u
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 6, 2024
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s NXT Roadblock special: