WWE News: Rhea Ripley Taunts Rey Mysterio, Raw Video Highlights

– Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley continued to taunt Rey Mysterio after his loss last night on WWE Raw. She tweeted, “Aw… Did @DomMysterio35 and I get under your skin @reymysterio? We are sooo extremely ‘sorry'”

Aw… Did @DomMysterio35 and I get under your skin @reymysterio? We are sooo extremely “sorry” 😘 https://t.co/WGWZJ8qzXJ — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 4, 2022

