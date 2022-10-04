wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Taunts Rey Mysterio, Raw Video Highlights

October 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rhea Ripley Dominik Mysterio Image Credit: WWE

– Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley continued to taunt Rey Mysterio after his loss last night on WWE Raw. She tweeted, “Aw… Did @DomMysterio35 and I get under your skin @reymysterio? We are sooo extremely ‘sorry'”

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:

















More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading