wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Taunts Rey Mysterio, Raw Video Highlights
October 4, 2022 | Posted by
– Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley continued to taunt Rey Mysterio after his loss last night on WWE Raw. She tweeted, “Aw… Did @DomMysterio35 and I get under your skin @reymysterio? We are sooo extremely ‘sorry'”
Aw… Did @DomMysterio35 and I get under your skin @reymysterio? We are sooo extremely “sorry” 😘 https://t.co/WGWZJ8qzXJ
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 4, 2022
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Creative Plans For Cody Rhodes Prior To His Recent Injury
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her
- Seth Rollins on the Difficulties of Feuding With Bray Wyatt, If He Wants to Run Their Feud Back
- Lacey Evans in Pink, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week