wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Thanks Fans in Australia, SmackDown in Three Minutes, More Elimination Chamber Highlights

February 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Rhea Ripley Elimination Chamber Perth Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

– WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley took to social media to thank the fans in Australia today. The native Australian defeated Nia Jax in the main event of today’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event. Ripley wrote, “Australia… Thank You! ❤️🇦🇺 #WWEChamber”

– FOX Sports showcased last night’s SmackDown in Three Minutes:

– WWE released more video highlights for Elimination Chamber:

