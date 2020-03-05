wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Visits WrestleMania 36 Venue, Dominik Dijakovic Vows Revenge on Damian Priest
– WWE posted video of Rhea Ripley visiting the venue for WrestleMania 36 from tonight’s NXT. You can see the video below, in which Ripley discusses her NXT Women’s Championship defense against Charlotte Flair at the PPV:
– Dominik Dijakovic has his sights set on Damian Priest after Priest attacked him and caused his hamstring injury. It was noted on commentary this week that Priest’s nightstick shot to Dijakovic caused a hamstring hematoma and that he’s “week to week.” Dijakovic and Priest both tweeted about the update, as you can see below:
“When you come at the king, you best not miss.”
Damian Priest is dead. https://t.co/KEC8U7z1bQ
— Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) March 5, 2020
https://t.co/RXC2KYPQZQ pic.twitter.com/LL5vkkEyFH
— Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) March 5, 2020
