WWE News: Rhyno Says He’s Not Retiring, Jason Jordan’s Neck Injury Evaluated

– Rhyno appeared in a video posted by WWE after his “firing” on Raw last week, saying that he is not retiring. You can see the video below, in which Ryno says he is not ending his in-ring career and will be finishing his contracted WWE appearances at live events.

Rhyno reportedly announced his retirement to the live crowd during the commercial break after he was fired last week.

– PWInsider reports that Jason Jordan had his neck evaluated in Birmingham, Alabama last week. No word yet on the results of the evaluation. Jordan has been out since February after undergoing neck surgery and has been working as a producer behind the scenes while he recovers.