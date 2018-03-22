 

WWE News: Ric Flair Custom Suits Now Available, NFL Star References Flair on Billboard

March 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ric Flair's

– Ric Flair’s line of custom suits is now available for purchase. The suits are through Mr. Custom Made and start at $595. The launch trailer is below:

– Vinny Curry referenced Flair on the billboard in which he said goodbye to fans:

