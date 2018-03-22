wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flair Custom Suits Now Available, NFL Star References Flair on Billboard
– Ric Flair’s line of custom suits is now available for purchase. The suits are through Mr. Custom Made and start at $595. The launch trailer is below:
– Vinny Curry referenced Flair on the billboard in which he said goodbye to fans:
Near the stadium @MrGetFlee99 Vinny Curry posts billboard message with his thanks and goodbye . @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/CyECxYmVNr
— Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) March 22, 2018