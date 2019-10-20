WWE News: Ric Flair Cuts Promo on Raw and Roman Reigns Joining Team Hogan, Top 10 Powerhouse Tag Teams, Xavier Woods Plays More Dream Daddy

– Ric Flair released a promo on his YouTube channel today confirming that he’s leaving an Atlanta Falcons vs. LA Rams NFL game early to head to WWE Raw for tomorrow night in Cleveland, Ohio. During the promo, Flair commented on Roman Reigns becoming the new Team Captain for Team Hulk Hogan at WWE Crown Jewel for the Team Flair vs. Team Hogan match. You can check out that promo he released below. Ric Flair stated the following:

“However! Leaving the game early! On my way to Raw in Cleveland! Let’s see. Friday Night, Post Malone and Swae Lee. Yesterday, Walker Stalker. The spike for Atlanta United, another victory, so I’m heading to Cleveland knowing they’re dying for the sight of a real man, wooo! The Nature Boy, Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., you guys, come on down to the arena. I’ll give you the rub because I’m getting ready to go to Saudi with Team Flair to destroy Hulk Hogan and Team Hogan. Roman Reigns, I heard you’re with Hulk Hogan now. I don’t like you for a lot of reasons. No. 1, you’re too pretty. No. 2, you think you’re too good. And No. 3, you’re rubbing shoulders with Hogan! The ongoing war of a legacy and a lifetime, Raw, tomorrow night! Forget about the Patriots and the Jets! Turn on real sports entertainment! Turn on Raw and the Nature Boy! Wooo!”

Tomorrow night’s Raw will be held at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The show will be broadcast live on the USA Network.

