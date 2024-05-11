May 11, 2024 | Posted by

– WWE released a new preview clip for this weekend’s edition of WWE Rivals, showcasing the great promos of Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes during their epic feud. The new episode debuts tomorrow on A&E at 8:00 pm EST:

What are your favorite @RicFlairNatrBoy or Dusty Rhodes promos? Tune in tomorrow for an all-new WWE Rivals at 8/7c only on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/69u8PIzWwB — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2024

– FOX Sports showcased last night’s SmackDown in Three Minutes:

– WWE is streaming a King of the Ring match marathon: