wrestling / News

WWE News: Ric Flair & Dusty Rhodes Promos Featured in WWE Rivals Preview, SmackDown in Three Minutes, King of the Ring Match Marathon

May 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Rivals Image Credit: A&E

– WWE released a new preview clip for this weekend’s edition of WWE Rivals, showcasing the great promos of Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes during their epic feud. The new episode debuts tomorrow on A&E at 8:00 pm EST:

– FOX Sports showcased last night’s SmackDown in Three Minutes:

– WWE is streaming a King of the Ring match marathon:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

King of the Ring, Smackdown, WWE, WWE Rivals, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading