WWE News: Ric Flair Giving Away Tickets To Wrestlemania, WWE Women Talk Evolution, Tickets Going On Sale For First RAW of 2019

– Ric Flair has teamed up with TickPick for a new column called Ric’s Corner and a new contest for fans to win tickets to Wrestlemania 35. The contest can be found at this link.

Here’s an excerpt of Flair’s column: “Since then, I’ve been watching Queen Charlotte dominate the WWE, hanging with my amazing wife Wendy, jet-setting across the country, and selling some essential Ric Flair merch in my shop to all corners of the Internet. Ladies, you know you want a pair of leggings with The Nature Boy’s face on them! You know, for when the weather gets cold and you get lonely. Oldest ride… still the longest line! So let’s talk about the WWE, even though you kids these days know nothin’ about real wrestling! As a 16-time world champ myself, it’s good to see all these rematches, title defenses, and dominant champs like Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey. I know Charlotte Flair just dropped the title to Becky Lynch, but that’s just part of the game sometimes. And as the dirtiest player in the game, I always respect a good heel turn. The Irish Lass Kicker has done it well and the crowd eats it up… kinda reminds me of yours truly!”

– WWE has posted a video with several female superstars, including Nikki Bella and Charlotte Flair, discussing the Evolution PPV.

– Tickets for the first RAW of 2019, from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on January 7, go on sale Friday.