WWE News: Ric Flair Launching New Line of Suits, Latest John Cena Auto Geek Video, Stock Down
February 20, 2018 | Posted by
– Ric Flair is launching a new line of custom suits via Mr. Custom Made. You can see his announcement post below:
Coming Soon! WOOOOO! https://t.co/XpVefCpyuy pic.twitter.com/Z5TFGEvKtM
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 19, 2018
– WWE’s stock closed at $36.39 on Tuesday, down $0.10 (0.27%) from the previous closing price.
– Here is the latest episode of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” series, as posted on The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel: