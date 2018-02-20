 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Ric Flair Launching New Line of Suits, Latest John Cena Auto Geek Video, Stock Down

February 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ric Flair Ric Flair’s

– Ric Flair is launching a new line of custom suits via Mr. Custom Made. You can see his announcement post below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $36.39 on Tuesday, down $0.10 (0.27%) from the previous closing price.

– Here is the latest episode of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” series, as posted on The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

article topics :

John Cena, Ric Flair, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading