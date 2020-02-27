wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flair Makes Appearance Before NXT Taping, Dark Matches From Last Night
– Ric Flair was in Orlando last night for NXT, but he didn’t appear in front of the camera. Instead, the Nature Boy made a live appearance for the Full Sail crowd. You can see photos below.
Scoop #5: Ric Flair is out pic.twitter.com/lOE9vdeWtv
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) February 27, 2020
Scoop #6: Ric Flair says he watches from Atlanta and he loves seeing the Orlando fans
HHH told him he has to be out by 7:59:30 PM
He says the guys work really hard and there is a great show tonight
He teased an knee drop on his jacket but decided against it pic.twitter.com/66LL9JuQRR
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) February 27, 2020
A quick little hello from @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/0IzaZWUBv4
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 27, 2020
WHOO! @RicFlairNatrBoy is here! #nxtfslive pic.twitter.com/tgMVSUxvzD
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) February 27, 2020
– Speaking of last night’s NXT, before the show started there were two dark matches: Shotzi Blackheart defeated Aliyah, while Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne defeated Dorian Mak and Shane Thorne.
More Trending Stories
- Dash Wilder Argues With Sam Roberts Over ‘Championship’ or ‘Belt’ Terms, Jim Cornette on Why They’re Belts
- WWE Confirms The Undertaker Is In Saudi Arabia For Super Showdown
- Eric Bischoff Says Vince Russo Didn’t Have a Clue What He Was Doing in WCW, Discusses Why Russo Wanted to Push Young Guys Before They Were Ready
- Backstage Rumor on Superstar Going to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown, Potential Start to WM 36 Angle (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)