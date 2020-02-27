wrestling / News

WWE News: Ric Flair Makes Appearance Before NXT Taping, Dark Matches From Last Night

February 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Ric Flair was in Orlando last night for NXT, but he didn’t appear in front of the camera. Instead, the Nature Boy made a live appearance for the Full Sail crowd. You can see photos below.

– Speaking of last night’s NXT, before the show started there were two dark matches: Shotzi Blackheart defeated Aliyah, while Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne defeated Dorian Mak and Shane Thorne.

