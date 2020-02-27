WWE News: Ric Flair Makes Appearance Before NXT Taping, Dark Matches From Last Night

– Ric Flair was in Orlando last night for NXT, but he didn’t appear in front of the camera. Instead, the Nature Boy made a live appearance for the Full Sail crowd. You can see photos below.

Scoop #6: Ric Flair says he watches from Atlanta and he loves seeing the Orlando fans

HHH told him he has to be out by 7:59:30 PM

He says the guys work really hard and there is a great show tonight

He teased an knee drop on his jacket but decided against it pic.twitter.com/66LL9JuQRR

— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) February 27, 2020