WWE News: Ric Flair Offers National Championship Prediction, WWE Now Looks At Kevin Owens-Elton John Beef, Latest WWE Network Pick of the Week

November 30, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Ric Flair offered his prediction for the upcoming National Championship game in the video below.

– WWE Now looks at Kevin Owens challenging Elton John to a match at Wrestlemania, which happened earlier this week.

– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from Elias, who recommends his segment with Ric Flair from the one-hour Starrcade special.

